13-year-old Noah Ranson, of Three Rivers, is headed to the State Championship Free Throw Shooting contest. Noah is the son of MHS graduate Rachel Ringle.

Noah Ranson, 13, of Three Rivers, won the Elks Club district free throw shooting contest Saturday January 14, 2023, at Niles High School. Noah made 18 of 25 free throws to advance to the State Championship. There are only 6 contestants remaining who will compete for first place in the boys 12-13 age division. He won the local Three Rivers contest in December with a score of 17 shots made on 25 attempts.

Elks Clubs around the country sponsor youth free throw shooting contests for 6 divisions of boys and girls ages 8 through 13. The competition culminates in a National Champion to be crowned in Chicago later this spring. The Elks Club State Championship will be held in Howell, Michigan February 18.

Noah is the son of Rachel Ringle, MHS 2004 graduate, and the grandson of Sam and Tracy Cropsey of Marcellus. Keep practicing Noah. State here we come! Good luck, Noah!