Reminder to Voters! Early voting begins July 25

With the Cass Co Fair being held August 2-8, this is a friendly reminder that Cass Co voters can vote early beginning Saturday, July 25. Early voting ends Sunday, August 2.

Early Voting will take place at the Cassopolis VFW, 131 S. Broadway, Cassopolis, MI, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning July 25 through August 2.

On the ballot, Marcellus Community Schools is asking voters to consider a $12.25 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond proposal. If approved, the proposal would allow the school district to complete critical facility improvements while maintaining the current tax rate.

A primary focus of the bond proposal is addressing th e condition of building systems across the school district. Many essential components, including heating, cooling, roofing, windows, and electrical systems, have reached the end of their useful life.

The proposal also moving the middle school to the high school campus, where they would operate as a school within a school. Students would have a dedicated area with their own teachers, schedules, and routines.

By addressing infrastructure needs now and consolidating facilities, the proposal is designed to reduce long-term operating and maintenance costs while protecting classroom resources from being redirected to emergency repairs.

Election Day is August 4. For more information about the bond proposal, visit marcelluscs.org or contact the school district office or contact Dr. Michael Dunn, Superintendent.

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