March 30, 1941 ~ May 11, 2026

Ruth M. Huff, 85, of Marcellus, died peacefully Monday May 11, 2026 in the comfort of her home. Her life began March 30, 1941 at the Dukes-Miami County Memorial Hospital in Peru, Indiana. The second of four children born to James and Sadie (Cagley) Underwood. Ruth graduated from Danvers High School, Danvers, Illinois in 1958. She then became a beautician at the Vogue School of Beauty Culture in South Bend, Indiana. She moved to Marcellus, Michigan and lived with Floyd and Theresa Hertz, close family friends, until her marriage to Donald Lee Huff at 1961 in Volinia Baptist Church. They eventually established their home in the Volinia area after living in Germany while Don served in the Army. She was a busy lady serving Volinia Baptist Church as Sunday School Secretary keeping attendance records, helping alongside Don with the youth group, while keeping up with her business as a beloved traveling beautician and an Avon lady. Later in life she worked at a business in Dowagiac, as a seamstress, making friends along the way.

She was always interested in her best friends’ children’s lives as well as her beloved nieces and nephews. She loved flowers in her garden and yard, especially her peonies and rose bush. She kept a close eye on feeding the birds and a few faithful farm cats that would visit her deck. Ruth was full of spunk and laughter and she loved a good joke. She loved the Lord and her church family and will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

She is survived by her sister Doris (Edward) Felgate, of Norfolk, Nebraska, sister-in-law Ethelyn Huff of Grand Rapids, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Catherine Underwood, her brother Jim Underwood and her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Donald Huff.

Family and friends will gather Friday, May 15, 2026 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 AM. in Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Marcellus, Michigan. Ruth will be laid to rest in Crane Cemetery.

The family prefers contributions be made to, Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Highway, Decatur MI 49045.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth Huff, please visit our floral store.

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