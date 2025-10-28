Sage Tanner Lowery

On October 24, 2025, God couldn’t wait any longer to hold Sage in his arms. Sage was loved by everyone. Having no enemies is certainly an achievement that would be the envy of all of us. Sage had the most contagious smile and was known for his kindness and his overall sweet demeanor. Sage loved music, movies and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his family to the max. Sage looked up to his older brother Ethan as he was always there for him. Sage had a unique and fun-loving relationship with all his sisters Lexi, Savannah, and Neve as they adored him and will miss their back and forths immensely. Sage had a miracle beginning, he was born on March 4, 2000, with Esophageal Atresia and lived his first seven months at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He fought and survived 27 operations with the undying devotion of his mother that never left his side. He overcame all of this and lived a wonderful life with his family and friends. If you wanted to put your dancing shoes on, you would call Sage or as he referred to himself as DJ Sage on Stage. You certainly would never forget the energy and excitement that Sage could exude during his many DJ gigs. He was sought after for weddings, graduations and other events. He also worked at Huntington Bank and was a full-time student at Western Michigan University.