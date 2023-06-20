Schedule released for Vandalia’s Underground Railroad Days, July 8 & 9

​James E Bonine Carriage House M-60 and Calvin Center Road will be open for tours during Underground Railroad Days

Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9 (11:00am-5:00pm) – Vandalia, Michigan

* Guided tours of Kentucky Raid sites (Milo Barnes Park)

* 102nd U.S. Colored Troops Civil War soldiers camp (across from the Park)

* Bonine House, Carriage House, and Bogue House open houses

* Music at the “Ramptown Cabin” in the Park

* Displays in Vandalia Village Youth Center

* Presentations in Vandalia Village Youth Center

2:00pm–Calvin Twp 1840s Brownsville School #1 (Sat/Sun)

3pm–102nd USCT soldiers in the Civil War (Sat only)

* Sale booths under the tent and on the Village Grounds

* Food available on the Village Grounds and in the Village Hall

Saturday, July 8 (11am-3pm): Classic Car Show (Street beside Vandalia Youth Ctr.)

Sunday July 9 (llam-lpm): Community Church Service – Vandalia Village Grounds

Underground Railroad Sites Open Houses

*Bonine House: 18970 M-60, Vandalia (Penn Rd and M-60, 1 mile west of Vandalia)

*Bonine Carriage House:18975 M-60, Vandalia (across M-60 from the Bonine House)

*Bogue House: 20283 M-60 (Crooked Creek Rd and M-60, 1 mile west of Bonine House)

For more information, visit the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County at www.urscc.org.