Schuur adds another Best of Show to her restoration résumé

The bright red 1927 Mack Truck, formerly a rusty, tossed away toy, is an amazing work of restoration by recent MHS grad Mackenzie Schuur. -News Photo

The Marcellus Area Historical Society gets a moment to humble-brag a bit thanks to the restoration skills of recent MHS grad Mackenzie Schuur. Schuur, who won a Best of Show Vintage Restoration at the 2023 Cass County Fair, added another Best of Show ribbon this week.

Last year, Schuur was honored for her efforts in restoring a 1953 J.C. Higgins Girls Bike. This year, she completed the transformatioin of a 1927 Steelcraft Mack C-Cab Truck which was retrieved from the basement of the historic G. W. Jones House, Marcellus. Schuur had her choice of a number of old, discarded rusty toys in the basement and the truck came out the winner.

Under construction – Mackenzie Schuur’s 2024 restoration project for the Cass County Fair –

a 1927 Steelcraft Mack C-Cab Truck

No doubt the truck belonged to the sons of Daniel and D.V. (Jones) Schurtz, Charlie born in 1925 and Jamie born in 1926. Therefore, it probably had been relegated to the basement for more than 80 years.

Before and after

Schuur did a thorough job of researching in order to discover the make and model, and original color of the toy. The red may not be an exact match, as paint colors and formulas change over the years, but in a word, it is spectacular.

The Cass County Fair continues through Saturday, August 3. To see Schuur’s handiwork, stop by the Darlene Lowe Exhibit Complex near the west entry.

