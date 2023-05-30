MHS Band Director Katy Essex recognized the department’s 14 graduating seniors during the spring concert, Wednesday, May 24. The High School Concert Band performed three selections as did the Middle School and Sixth Grade bands. The Jazz Combo played four.
Miss Essex took a moment to be photographed with each of her seniors.
Senior Band Members Honored during Spring Concert
