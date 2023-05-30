Marcellus News

Senior Band Members Honored during Spring Concert

MHS Band Director Katy Essex recognized the department’s 14 graduating seniors during the spring concert, Wednesday, May 24. The High School Concert Band performed three selections as did the Middle School and Sixth Grade bands. The Jazz Combo played four.
Miss Essex took a moment to be photographed with each of her seniors.

Alex Shenfeld, Baritone
Breanna Williams, Flute
Brock Hurley, Baritone
Brooklyn VanTilburg, Percussion
Caylee Bishop, Tenor Sax
Louis Armstrong Award winner

Edrian Madiam, Trombone
John Phillip Sousa Award winner
co-Valedictorian
Elijah Gooden, Alto Sax
Jasmine Davis, Percussion
co-Valedictorian
Keylee Henderson, Clarinet
Kyle Drauch, Trombone
Mackenzie Bishop, Clarinet
Madeline Smith, Flute
Nicole Hayford, Clarinet
Ruthie High, Tuba

