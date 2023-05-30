Senior Band Members Honored during Spring Concert

MHS Band Director Katy Essex recognized the department’s 14 graduating seniors during the spring concert, Wednesday, May 24. The High School Concert Band performed three selections as did the Middle School and Sixth Grade bands. The Jazz Combo played four.

Miss Essex took a moment to be photographed with each of her seniors.

Alex Shenfeld, Baritone Breanna Williams, Flute

Brock Hurley, Baritone Brooklyn VanTilburg, Percussion

Caylee Bishop, Tenor Sax

Louis Armstrong Award winner

Edrian Madiam, Trombone

John Phillip Sousa Award winner

co-Valedictorian

Elijah Gooden, Alto Sax Jasmine Davis, Percussion

co-Valedictorian

Keylee Henderson, Clarinet Kyle Drauch, Trombone

Mackenzie Bishop, Clarinet Madeline Smith, Flute