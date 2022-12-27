Sheriff’s Department Makes Donation to Feed the Hungry

Pictured are some of the participants in the Sheriff’s Department’s fundraising efforts: Deputy Joshua Zielke, Sgt. Zach Nixon, Detective Kevin Cook, Jim Allen from Feed the Hungry, Sheriff Richard Behnke, Captain Tom Jacobs, and Undersheriff Clint Roach.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that his office has made a donation to Feed the Hungry of Cass County. Donations from Sheriff’s Office employees made this charitable gift possible. Employees participate in fund raising efforts from No Shave November to Jean Fridays to have some fun while raising money for the community. This is an annual tradition that the Sheriff’s Office hopes to continue through future years as well. This year’s project has raised $1,000 to Cass County Feed the Hungry.