May 17, 1950 ~ October 4, 2024

Sherry Nan Townsend, age 74 of Constantine, passed away Friday, October 4, 2024, at her home. She was born May 17, 1950, in Springfield, IL a daughter of Frank and Laura (Jones) Townsend. Sherry graduated from Marcellus High School in 1968. She was a member of the Corinthian Chapter 123 Order of the Eastern Star, the Marcellus Lions’ Club, and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Three Rivers. Sherry especially loved taking care of, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter Cynthia (Dennis) Bingaman; Three Rivers, sons Matthew Ringle, Cleveland, OH, Richard (Kay) Ringle, Marcellus, Brian Ringle, Portage; grandchildren Dustin (Jenifer) Fox, McKenna Bingaman, Zachary Bingaman, Erin Ringle, Garrett Ringle, Dylan Ringle, Kayla Ringle, Rachel Ringle and Andrew Ringle, great grandchildren Wyatt Fox, Conner Fox, Paisleigh Papke; brothers John, Jeffrey and Jerry Townsend; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Relatives and friends will be received at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, from 6-8 pm and also Thursday Oct. 10, 2024, from 10-11 am. Order of Eastern Star services will be held Thursday at 11 am at the funeral home. Religious services will follow, with Pastor James Smith of Trinity Episcopal Church, Three Rivers officiating. Burial will be in Bly Cemetery in Marcellus. Memorial contributions may be made to Corinthian Chapter 123 Order of the Eastern Star. Sign Sherry’s guest book and leave a message for her family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.