“Sign, sign everywhere a sign” Nonprofits add signage for better exposure

Apparently, Friday, November 29, was install signage day in Marcellus. The Marcellus Community Food Pantry proudly installed their sign at 214 E. Main. Braving the snowy weather for the occasion were, left to right, board member George Gearhart, Jeff Beaugrand, Treasurer Jim Hosbein, Vice President Jill Dwyer, and board member Mike Dwyer. – News Photo



Jeff Beaugrand, far left, George Gearhart and Mike Dwyer hang the official sign for the Marcellus Community Food Pantry. The Pantry’s grand opening at its new location, 214 E. Main, will be held during Christmas in the Village, Saturday, December 7. -News Photo



And on the west end of Main Street, Ron McAdam, left, and Dean McKenzie hoist the cast iron sign for the the G. W. Jones House, 188 W. Main, on Friday, November 29. The historic house is a private museum operated by the Marcellus Area Historical Society. The Jones House is open to the public during Christmas in the Village, Saturday, December 7, 3:00 – 5:30pm. -News Photo

It may have taken 30 years, but the G. W. Jones House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, now has an official sign.

The signage was obtained through a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation which “supports the celebration and preservation of community history.”

Since 2005, the Foundation has funded more than 2,400 signs across the country. The Foundation’s six signature grant programs include Hungry for History, Legends & Lore, National Register, Hometown Heritage, NYS Historic and Historic Transportation. Learn more about the Foundation at https://www.wgpfoundation.org

Marcellus Area Historical Vice President, Kay McAdam, right, is pictured with Ron McAdam after the installation of the William G. Pomeroy funded sign for the historic G. W. Jones House. -News Photo

