Signage installed at mural on South Centre Street

Signage has been installed at the mural on South Centre Street that provides insight into the images seen on the tower, which was painted in 2023.

The stone markers says: “Bodwéwadmi (Potawatomi) people have and continue to live in this area since the beginning of time. This mural depicts the Bodwéwadmi lifestyle and connection to our environment around us. From the mnomen (wild rice) that is gathered for food ot the abakwesh (cattail) that is gathered for cordage. From the mtegok (trees) that supply firewood, sugar, sap, bark for shelter & supplies to build thimanen (canoes) to the zibé (river) that provides clean drinking water for life, gigoyêk (fish) for food, as well as travel passages. Also represented here are some of gdodêmnanêk (our clans) mshiké (turtle), mko (bear), gëno (eagle), namé (sturgeon), and thigwé, (thunder) that represent our structure of self-government.”

The mural was designed by Pokagon Band artist Justin Johnston and painted by Ruth Andrews.

Photo by The Marcellus News