St. Joe Winter Beer Fest Returns January 28, 2023

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. — St. Joe Today invites everyone 21 years and older to come out of hibernation and meet friends at this lakeside destination during the 2023 St. Joe Winter Beer Fest. The event takes place on Saturday, January 28 from 12:00p-4:00p, outdoors, on the corner of Broad St. and Lake Blvd. in St. Joseph, Mich.

Southwest Michigan is a year-round craft beer destination. “January in Michigan is a perfect time to celebrate the craft brew industry.” Said Ken Kozminski, owner of The Buck Burgers and Brews, “There will be a great mix of both regional and local brewers (20) bringing some outstanding specialty brews to this event. Expect to sample some of the best beers ever brewed and some never brewed before.”

With available tickets limited to only 950, Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joe Today said, “This event is on track to sell out again this year, tickets are going very quickly.” General Admission tickets are still available for $40 and will include admission, a tasting cup, 12 tokens (one token per sample), entertainment courtesy of Sunset Coast DJ, and winter camaraderie. Food will be available for purchase from onsite food vendors. Festival attendees can order tickets online only at stjoetoday.com/beerfest.

Zapal expects that beer fans will be excited about the lineup of Michigan breweries planned for the festival. The 2023 event will feature twenty (20) breweries. Breweries include but are not limited to Austin Brothers Brewing, Bell’s Brewery, Blake’s Cider, Dark Horse Brewing Co./ROAK, Griffin Claw Brewing Co., Haymarket Brewing, New Belgium Brewing Co., New Holland Brewing Co., North Pier Brewing Co., Peat’s Cider, Perrin Brewing Co., Rochester Mills Beer Co., Round Barn Brewery, Saugatuck Brewing Co., Silver Harbor Brewing Co., Sister Lakes Brewing Co., Stormcloud Brewing Co., The Livery, Watermark Brewing and Upper Hand Brewery.

For more information on the St. Joe Winter Beer Fest, visit stjoetoday.com/beerfest.