Steelhead Solar Project Moving Forward in Cass County

Marcellus Township, Mich. – Ranger Power’s Steelhead Solar project in Cass County has received unanimous approval for its Conditional Use Permit from both the Marcellus Township Planning Commission and its Board of Trustees.

The Steelhead Solar project is expected to generate up to 200 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy each year, sufficient to power roughly 35,000 homes, and employ up to 200 workers during construction, most of whom will be hired locally.

“The Steelhead Solar project illustrates what we can accomplish when everyone is pulling in the same direction to support clean, renewable energy in Michigan,” said Paul Harris, co-founder and president of Ranger Power. “We are grateful for the support from our local partners and the community is going to benefit from this project for decades to come with significant new tax revenues that will support local schools, public safety and infrastructure.”

“I appreciate Ranger Power’s community-first approach, their transparency, and their willingness to work with us to ensure that the Steelhead Solar project is a good fit for our community,” said Marcellus Township Supervisor Ed Koshar. “We understand that Ranger Power had the opportunity to go to the state and bypass local review and approval under the new siting legislation and we appreciate that they were willing to complete siting review in our township and under our zoning ordinance. I look forward to seeing the project come to fruition and the substantial benefits it will bring to our community.”

“Due to the State of Michigan’s 2040 clean energy goal, projects like the Steelhead Solar development have become a necessity if we are to have a reliable electric grid,” said Zach Morris, Executive Director of Market One. Morris went on to state: “The Steelhead Solar project offers numerous benefits locally, such as rental income to landowners, property taxes, and the creation of construction jobs for area workers.”

An economic analysis by the Anderson Economic Group noted that the Steelhead Solar project is projected to generate $2.4 million in personal property tax revenues in the first year after commissioning and $24.6 million over the 40-year expected life of the solar farm. This includes $6.9 million in tax revenue to Cass County, $8.1 million to the local township government and library authority, and $2.5 million to Southwestern Michigan Community College. Additionally, nearly $7.2 million will go to support local general education services. This includes $4.9 million towards school debt and $2.3 million to the Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District (ISD).

Marcellus Township is also eligible to receive a one-time Renewable Ready Community Award from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), which will provide an additional $1 million ($5,000 per megawatt) to support local needs within the township. Half of these award funds will be granted up front, and the remaining funds disbursed following project completion.

Ranger Power expects to begin construction on the Steelhead Solar project in mid-2026 with completion slated for late-2027. When the facility is decommissioned at the end of its expected 40-year lifespan, the land can be returned to its current agricultural use.

