Strike up the band! Frolic Parade returns to Main Street . . .

Good news for the annual Bluegill Frolic Parade! After years of meandering through Marcellus’ residential district, the parade is back on Main Street. The Bluegill Frolic Committee is now accepting applications to participate in the big parade, Saturday, August 16.

The Bluegill Frolic Committee is now accepting applications for the 2025 Frolic Parade. After years of meandering through Marcellus’ residential district, the parade is back where it all began – on Main Street.

On Saturday, August 16, parade participants will line up at Marcellus High School then proceed along the parade route east on West Arbor, north on Jones Street, east on Main Street, and then south on S. Burney to the “Frolic Field” south of the middle school.

The parade committee, chaired by Amberly Ware, is giving participants great leeway in creativity under this year’s theme, 1900’s. Whether an entry is an homage to the birth of the Model T (1908), sinking of the Titanic (1912), Flappers and speakeasys (1920s), big bands (1930s), Casablanca, (1940s), War of the Worlds (1950s), mini-skirts, James Bond, and hippies (1960s), the undefeated Miami Dolphins (1970s), MTV (1980s), or the birth of Harry Potter (1990s), the parade field is open to ingenuity and imagination.

Awards will be presented immediately after the conclusion of the parade. There is no cost to join the parade. Complete information and an application are available to download below.

For more information, email: amberlyw84@icloud.com

###