Super Wild Card Weekend is in The Books…What’s Next?  

What an amazing weekend of NFL football! We had comebacks, upsets, nail biters, and everything in between. The NFC side of the bracket has three NFC East teams still alive and a Super Bowl favorite of many in the Chargers are out, so where does this leave us? What does the next round have in store for fans?

Well let’s recap from the start. Saturday had the 49ers handle the Seahawks and the Jags make a MASSIVE comeback against the Chargers. The 49ers Seahawks game was tough for Lion’s fans to watch because I believe that Lions fans thought they should be there instead and would have been more competitive. In the late game, the Chargers were up 27-7 going into halftime only to be outscored 24-3 in the second half. This brought on a ton of noise around Brandon Staley’s job as head coach and we might have seen the emergence of Trevor Lawrence. What an exciting game all around!

Sunday led off with another nail biter between the Dolphins and Bills. The Bills were heavily favored in this game because the Fins were down to their third string quarterback and their stud quarterback Josh Allen kept giving the ball away so that kept the Fins in the game. Next the Vikings hosted the Giants and we saw a coming out party for Daniel Jones. He had his best game as a pro as he led his team to a win over a shaky Vikings team, who I had trouble figuring out all season. The night wrapped up with Ravens at Bengals. This game saw a ton of sacks by the Ravens, a 98 yard fumble returned for a touchdown and ultimately a Bengals win.

The weekend wrapped up with an absolute beat down of the Bucs by the Cowboys. This game started slowly by both teams and the Cowboys hit their stride in their third drive and never stopped. Dak Prescott had the best game of his career posting 4 passing touchdowns and another on the ground. This is the Cowboys team that we all thought they should be all season. I know they laid an egg in week 18 but they were the superior team and should have won and by this much earning them their first road playoff win since 1992.

So now we are left with 8 teams. The Jags travel to Kansas City, the Giants visit the Eagles, the Bills host the Bengals, and the 49ers welcome the Cowboys. This is where it gets tough to pick games because I like a lot of the quarterbacks left. Mahomes, Hurts, Allen, Burrow…what a line up! As I write this, all of the home teams are favored, and I am leaning towards picking all of them. I believe Mahomes beats the Jags, the Eagles handle the upstart Giants if Jalen Hurts is healthy. The 49ers are quite possibly the hottest and deepest team in the league…even with their third string quarterback. Mind you, a quarterback that is undefeated and seems to fit that system perfectly! In my opinion the wildest game is going to be the Bills-Bengals. How many times will the Bills sack Burrow? Will Josh Allen play a turnover free game? I am leaning toward the Bills but this one could come down to whoever has the ball last.

This season has been one of the most unpredictable seasons I have ever seen. I can’t wait to see if my picks hold true or if we have a complete underdog sweep! Let’s enjoy this postseason because we may see something happen that has never happened before!

****

