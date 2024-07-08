February 16, 1949 ~ June 27, 2024

Susan Jeannine Kraft (Brock), 75, passed away on June 27, 2024, in Kalamazoo,Mi. Born on February 16, 1949, in Elkhart, IN, she lived a life marked by devotion to her family and her faith.

Susan is survived by her three children, Steven Hartline, Amanda Hartline, and Adam Gray; her sisters, Peg Yordy and Becky Hostetler; her brother, Bill Brock; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 20Years Karl Kraft Jr.; her parents William and Joanna Brock; her sister, Christine (Brock) Davis; and brother-in-law, Chuck Yordy.

A dedicated member of the Michiana Church of Christ, Susan’s faith played apivotal role in her life and provided her with much comfort and community.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at Crane Cemetery in Decatur on July 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Susan’s legacy of love, faith, and resilience will forever be cherished by those who knew her.