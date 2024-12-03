Thank you from the Marcellus Community Food Pantry

The Marcellus Community Food Pantry would like to acknowledge the following people who have made it possible to open a new and larger pantry in our community. First and foremost, would be Ramona Moorman and Joyce DeRuiter who had the foresight to recognize the need to establish a place where people could come to when things got tough and they needed help. Second is Abigail Schten who also recognized the need to help our community and graciously gave us the use of her building on Centre Street. Then came all the past and present Board of Directors who have unselfishly donated many, many hours to the upkeep and running of this Pantry. We have many past and present volunteers who weekly meet and greet the residents who live in the Marcellus School District and are helping supply them with a needed boost of groceries and other needed items. The food we have to share is 90% donated to us by local stores, farmers, and citizens of Marcellus and surrounding areas.

In late 2022, we, the Pantry Board, were notified we would have to vacate the building we were occupying. The GW Jones Exchange Bank stepped up, and with our heartfelt gratitude, said they would be willing to build or purchase a new building for us and the community. After a lot of steps backwards, we finally took steps forward and the Bank purchased the building located at 214 E. Main Street. Then another huge step forward when Brian Lamoreaux Construction, Inc., stepped up and offered his services to us. He would reach out to his contractors for help. And God Bless—they offered their time and materials to work on our Pantry. As why were all busy with their own customers, they worked every free moment they had on our building. It is just amazing what these people did with the little time they had.

We had a group of Marcellus HS students show up and they, along with Home Depot, and others from the Community worked diligently to paint the interior of the building. Home Depot gave us a Grant that included ALL the paint. brushes, rollers, ladders, etc., for the job. Tone Trucking was there via Jacob Tone, who furnished and cooked brats and burgers, plus added chips and dessert for the entire crew.

This project would not have happened without the following people. And pleaseforgive us if someone’s name has been left off this list. It was not done intentionally.

G. W. Jones Exchange Bank * Lamoreaux Construction, Inc. * The Family of C. Abigail Schten * 100 Women Who Care, Cass County * Abby Tone * ABC Supply * Ariah Evens * Aubree Kruger * Big C Lumber * Brian and Caren Lamoreaux * Brock Woodhouse * Carlyn Deer * Cranberry Lake Campground * Cripps Excavating * Dakota Springer * Dale & Susan Ritchie * Ed & Sharon Koshar * Edward Lowe Foundation * Family Dollar/Green Tree – Marcellus * Fish Lake Homeowners Property Association * Fred Clark Flooring * Goods Mechanical & Construction Services, LLC * Howard Johnson * Indiana Michigan Power * Jackie Ison * Jacob Haywood * Jacob Tone * Joe Amadio * Joshua Haywood * JP Sanderson Insulation LLC * Lance Lowery * Leading Edge Construction * Lyssa Robson * Marcellus Masonic Lodge * Mary Flynn * Meulman Electric, Inc. * Mike and Sharon Seelye Family Foundation * Patch and Remington * Payton Street * Pete Janssen * Prairie Hills carpentry, LLC * Richard M. Schultze Family Foundation * Sentry Associates, Inc. * Shari Phillips * Shoji & Margaret Masuzawa * Signs & More * Southwest Roofing Company, Inc. * Statler Home Center * Terry Engstrom Family Trust * Tone Trucking * Trevin Irvin * Tyrone Peterson * United Methodist Church, Marcellus * US Lumber * Whirlpool Corporation * Yona Goodlow

###