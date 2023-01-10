Thank you from the Marcellus Food Pantry

The Marcellus Community Food Pantry Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who donated money, food and time to our Pantry this past year.

Through your donations we were able to accomplish our goal of assisting local families who are experiencing food insecurity. You, the Marcellus Community, truly make the difference for us, and we are extremely grateful. While we reflect on the year behind us, we will stay focused on the year ahead of us, and the work that has yet to be done. Because the pantry is run by volunteers, we are beyond blessed to have the community’s support.

Estela Salazar