The Class of ‘73 says: “Cheers to 50 Years!”

The MHS Class of ’73 is set to say, “cheers to 50 years!” on Saturday, September 16, at Marcellus VFW Post 4054.

Class Treasurer Joe Mater announces that social hour begins at 5:00pm, followed by dinner at 6:00pm and music and dancing from 7:00 – 10:00pm. MHS Class of ‘73

Treasurer Joe Mater

Cost per person is $35.00 for those wanting to partake of pork tenderloin with cherry barbecue glaze, smoked chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans with parmesan cheese, Italian salad, and assorted desserts. Donations will be accepted for those who don’t wish to come for dinner.

The News has it on good authority that Carmi Essex will be attending the reunion.

Reservations and checks made payable to Class of 1973/Joe Mater must be returned no later than September 1. Send them to Joe Mater, PO Box 476, Marcellus MI 49067.

For more information, contact Joe at 574-298-3614.