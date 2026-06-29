The countdown is on for Bluegill Frolic 2026!

Bluegill Frolic 2026 July Event Schedule

Saturday, July 11: The Brynn Cummings Show at Reginas Event Center (Sold Out)

Thursday, July 16: Bluegill Frolic July Meeting – 6pm at Patch & Remington, 115 E. Main (Public is welcome to attend)

Friday, July 17: Celebration of America Turning 250, 5-8pm, Hosted by Marcellus DDA, Bluegill Frolic and Terrill’s Market, Downtown Marcellus with Food & Drink, Adult Beverages, Live Music by The VanDyke Revue, Silent Auction and Merchandise from The Bluegill Frolic.

Saturday, July 18: BGF Cornhole Fundraiser: 11am – 4pm, Looking for 12 teams, Sign up on our website www.bluegillfrolic.com.

www.bluegillfrolic.com.

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