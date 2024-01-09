The Michigan Wolverines are National Champions!!!

That’s right…I said it. Even as a Notre Dame fan I can rest easy knowing that Michigan was the best team in the county the entire season and they capped it off in Michigan-fashion with a huge win against a very talented Washington Husky team. From buying cheeseburgers, to sign stealing, to Houston Texas to be crowned National Champions. What a ride fellas!

For as long as I can remember I never remember a team having any kind of success when going to controversy like this team did. Coach Harbaugh basically coached half of the season. He missed the first four and last three games of the season because of two different suspensions. We can argue if either one of those were warranted but that isn’t what this article is about. It is about how this team came together as a TEAM. Every non-Michigan fan wanted this season thrown out. They wanted Harbaugh to be gone. Heck even some Michigan fans got very loud and wanted Michigan to leave the BIG10. But through all this noise, Harbaugh and his staff, along with the veteran core of this team, came even closer and blocked out all of the hate, noise, and criticism and I honestly think that only made this team better.

When I say TEAM here I mean it. If you take a look back, there were many leaders of this team that could have gone pro but together they decided to come back and finish unfinished business. JJ McCarthy was on everyone’s Heisman watch list and rightfully so. But how many star quarterbacks would have not thrown a fit when he only throws one pass in the second half of a game? How many star running backs would have come back knowing that they were going to share carries? Blake Corum did. By doing so he will go down as the most accomplished running back in Michigan history. Players like this become a team because of the program and coach that is in place.

When Harbaugh was hired, he said that he wanted to bring Michigan back to glory. Even if they lost Monday night, in my eyes, he did. But since they won it is the biggest cherry on top of his greatest coaching performance of his career. Whether he is back next season or not is yet to be known but if this was the last time we saw Harbaugh on the sideline for the Michigan Wolverines, congrats coach and best of luck wherever you land. Some of your antics were unusual but the more we got to know you those were just the real person coming through. My hat is off to you and all of your players. What a perfect mic drop situation!!!

