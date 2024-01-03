The News reaches the stars. . .

Actor, director, writer, producer Luke Slattery relaxes with a copy of the December 14, 2023, edition of The Marcellus News. Thanks to News columnist John Mooy, Slattery provided readers with a personal behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Boys in the Boat, which opened in theaters across the country on Christmas Day. Slattery portrays Coxswain Bobby Moch, a member of the University of Washington rowing team that won gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Many thanks to John, Luke and Lane for sharing this photo with all those who support The Only Newspaper in the World That Cares About Marcellus!