The True Book of Mostly Unrelated Stories

PREHISTORIC, a While Ago Anyway

by John Mooy

In my youth I recall wondering the wooded areas, streams and lakes around Marcellus wondering what it must have been like hundreds, thousands and even millions of years ago. We looked at ourselves as explorers and were overjoyed when in our keen skills of observation, we might come across an old discard snakeskin, a salamander found when looking under a log or some wet leaves and the big find of some deer antlers. Often, we would bring these treasures home as tribute to our observational skills. We young explorers were charter members of “Michigan Outdoors” before there was Michigan Outdoors on television with its host Mort Neff.

Whoops, I just made a mistake that I’m going to correct. Mort Neff first brought the Michigan Outdoors to television in 1951. Perhaps Neff and the program were an inspiration to our exploring the beautiful Marcellus countryside. Thanks, Mort. His program ran from 1951 until 1975 and as you may recall was “must see” television if you had any interest in the outdoors.

So, who was Mort Neff? He spent most of his life in and around Harbor Springs and Petoskey. He was from “up north” so to speak. Mort’s pal was a gentleman named Fred Trost who served as his camera man on their weekly outings into the woods, on the lakes or alongside the streams. You may recall the program aired on Thursday evenings and was always enjoyable. Upon Mort’s passing he was buried in a pine box made from trees gathered in northern Michigan and lined with pine boughs selected by family members. A nice tribute.

I wonder if aired today those old episodes of “Michigan Outdoors” would attract any young people growing up today. I recall particular episodes in which Mort had to wait and be patient in hopes of seeing an animal that he thought might be passing through the countryside; deer, bear or a wild turkey required you to be still and silent. Mort Neff lived a very adventurous life which he so eloquently shared with the rest of us.

Mort Neff, Host, Michigan Outdoors, 1951 – 1975

1903 – 1990

And about this same time in Marcellus our days might start with a bowl of shredded wheat. I loved it. And what does shredded wheat have to do with Mort Neff, or the out of doors? Let me tell you. On the side of the Nabisco Shredded Wheat box there was important information. With two quarters and a box top you could order one or more in a series of Straight Arrow Indian handbooks. We would scotch tape two quarters to the back of the box top, address and envelope and send it in through the mail. Don’t forget to put the stamp on the upper right-hand corner of the envelope.

Here is the part I never could understand. On the cereal box if you ordered the handbook, it always said allow six to eight weeks for delivery. Why so long? This is an eternity for a kid waiting to receive something through the mail. It did help us to develop a sense of anticipation while we waited. When the handbook arrived, we were so excited.

The handbook, just like Mr. Neff, encouraged our exploration of the outdoors. There were pictures of animal tracks, instructions on how to make an outdoor shelter with fallen tree branches and even instructions on how to make a whistle out of a willow branch.

The handbook taught a bit about the Native American way of life. Very interesting. I used to keep my handbook on the shelf above my bed so I could look through it before turning in for the evening.

Childhood in Marcellus with Mort Neff and Straight Arrow as two of our guides. “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear” ……… the youth of Marcellus explore the countryside again.

Have a great week, Marcellus,

You’re the best.

Now get outside.