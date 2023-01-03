The True Book of Mostly Unrelated Stories

2023 . . . Here it Comes

by John Mooy

I just sent in an article for the paper this morning. That paper being The Marcellus News, of course, and now I’m working on yet another submission because part of my resolution for 2023 is to get my stories in ahead of time. We’ll see how that goes. But as you know New Year’s resolutions always start out the new year with the best of intentions. You know them:

Exercise more

Lose weight

Learn a new skill

Quit smoking

Spend more time with the family.

Be more organized

These are just to name a few that may well be discarded long before the end of the year. Not to worry, there are other resolutions that may stand a better chance of succeeding for an entire year:

Buy more shoes and clothes

Drink more wine

Don’t worry about the gym

And in no time, you’ll have the year completed.

2023, where does the time go? And what are we hoping for in this upcoming year? It’s my hope that good health is experienced by everyone. I’m also hoping that all the people I know will experience the continued joy of friendship with all of those in their circle of friends.

I’m optimistic that we can all reflect upon the small, uncomplicated, and simple pleasures of everyday life be those a morning cup of coffee or a phone conversation and shared laughter with a friend. Learn a new joke to tell. In fact, here’s one you can have.

A player asks his golf coach: “What’s going on with my golf game?”

The coach replies, “you’re standing too close to the ball after you hit it.”

So, enjoy both the sounds of laughter and the sound of silence. Every morning when I get up it’s still dark, so I come downstairs put on the coffee, go into the living room where I light a candle and sit down. I pour myself a cup of coffee and sit back down and think about the day in silence. This has become such a part of my routine I don’t like to start my day any other way.

If this might work for you, try it. Make it your resolution. If it doesn’t work, stay in bed, don’t light a candle, and skip the coffee. Not a problem we’re all different.

So here we go all my friends in Marcellus, 2023 on the Zodiac is the year of the rabbit.

So, hop into 2023 with vim and vigor. I hope to see you soon.

Have a great week, Marcellus,

you’re the best.

Keep putting your best foot forward.