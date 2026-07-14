The True Book of Mostly Unrelated Stories: Egg on the Pavement

Egg on the Pavement

by John Mooy

I can’t recall when we last had a string of hot days like we are currently experiencing. I often wonder what impact the human race has had on influencing the weather. We’ve heard for years about how the layers above the earth have been subject to destruction by everything from the use of aerosol spray products to the continual smoke rising from various industries and colliding with the ozone layer.

It has been a lesson over the past half century that moderation is still a good policy and treat the environment with care. I recall a poster that stated, “We often treat the planet like we have a spare in the trunk.”

But here living on our planet we have the joy of experiencing the often-changing weather. While we all hope to not be encountered by hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other extreme forms of weather, we here in Marcellus and Michigan often enjoy the daily temperatures.

Weather is often a main topic of conversation.

And now as I sit in the comfort of our cottage, I can enjoy a gentle breeze coming across the lake. Before the days of everyone having air conditioning, we knew which windows to open in our houses to allow for the breeze to circulate through the house.

The heat we are currently experiencing is such that it seems to take away our energy. We describe our feeling with such phrases as “I’m whipped,” or “I’m beat.” And singular words further describe the heat; scorching, blistering, sweltering, muggy and humid.

Our recent hot weather has inspired my curiosity to find out if it is actually possible to fry an egg on the pavement. And while it is possible, it is a bit more difficult than you might think. So, if I have an egg, and the day is sweltering, should I fry the egg on asphalt or concrete? I have learned that asphalt may reach a temperature of 166 degrees Fahrenheit while concrete may reach 144 degrees. A surface should be at 158 degrees Fahrenheit to fry an egg. At this temperature it might take fifteen to twenty minutes. Interesting.

With permission from the owner of Terrill’s supermarket (Blake Terrill) you might purchase an egg and while you’re at it get some bacon as well and try your luck out on the sidewalk in front of the store. All of this certainly makes you wonder what the outcome of the adventure might be.

It is best if you’re going to fry an egg on pavement, it’s best accomplished in a dry weather condition such as found in Arizona. And as you might expect, someone has taken advantage of this question concerning the frying of eggs and has created in Oatman, Arizona, the annual Solar Egg Contest in which contestants use reflected solar energy to see who can fry an egg the fastest.

And the best part is there are only two rules:

1. You must use only the heat from the sun.

2. Your egg must be done in EGGSactly 15 minutes.

And there you have it, a most creative way to contemplate the “Dog Days of Summer.” This term for your summertime enjoyment dates back some five thousand years to the country of Egypt.

Have a great week, Marcellus.

You’re the best.

Remain cool and hydrated.

###