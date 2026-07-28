The True Book of Mostly Unrelated Stories: Word Salad

by John Mooy

I believe it was long ago now that we lived in world of an individual looking at another individual and speaking while the other person listened prior to responding. That seems to be a bit of a rarity today.

The term today if I’m not mistake is “word salad,” and it comes to us in a variety of ways. Numerous people trying to speak at the same time. The television or some screen continually telling us something; politicians, those advertising and the pharmaceutical world. The latter providing something that can be taken, inserted or perhaps injected to fix almost everything.

The words are flying every which way, all the time. So, I decided to take a closer look.

Each morning when I check my email, I’m absolutely bombarded with a lengthy list of advertisements. Upon closer look, which I achieved by clicking on the email I have to say I was somewhat humored by the content:

Lemonade Pets Team. Now I can purchase insurance for my pet which will cover regular visits to the doctor vaccines, checkups, major surgeries and counseling. Is the counseling for me or the dog?

Refills. Sign up and lose 1 – 2 pounds per week. This program starts with enrollment to the program which will be ninety-nine dollars per month. So, does this mean I lose weight because I have ninety-nine dollars less to spend on food?

Smile Support. A new recently created Japanese candy will repair cavities and add additional enamel to your teeth. We’ve always known candy is good for your teeth… and even better for the Dentist who will be working on them.

Luxury jewelry. I can get diamonds for 50% off. I just don’t need any more diamonds to go with the none I already have.

Hemp Gummies. These are advertised to provide for you an everyday escape. Or, from what I hear, it is possible to ride through any number of small towns on a nice day, roll down the windows and inhale deeply. By the time you get to the edge of town you won’t know where you are.

Sometimes the “word salad” comes to us in ways that is very difficult to read. This is also known as the fine print.

One of my favorite pieces of fine print came to us on the side of the box which packaged a product we knew as MR. BUBBLE. Do you remember it? On the side of the box it states; Do not get wet. The idea was to put Mr. Bubble in the bath water. If you didn’t do that it wouldn’t work.

My tact is to have some fun with words. They are everywhere. Sometimes they mean a lot, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” as once stated by President John F Kennedy in his 1961 inaugural address to the nation.

And Comedian George Carlin had a different twist on words and often called phrases into questions with statement like this:

“Why is it we park in the driveway and drive on the parkway”. But Carlin to was able to use words very seriously in his “salad.” “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” Or “Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read.”

Now back to the small print:

On the side of a juice bottle in large print, 100% juice. Small print, 27% juice. Gluten free chocolate chip cookie. Small print. This product contains Gluten. On a beautiful cashmere sweater label 98% cotton, 2% cashmere.

Word salad is everywhere. You might as well enjoy it.

What kind of dressing would you like on that?

Have a great week, Marcellus.

You’re the best.

Give me an R, give me a Z, give me an H, give me an O. What’s it spell… NOTHING.

From The Marcellus News – July 30, 1942

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