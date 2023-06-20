This Day in White Sox History – June 22

June 22, 1993: On “Carlton Fisk Night,” the veteran set the major league record for games caught, at 2,226. He broke the old record held by Bob Boone. Teammates surrounded Fisk on the field for pregame ceremonies and presented him with a motorcycle that they chipped in and bought for him. The cycle was driven to home plate by Bo Jackson.
The Sox would beat the Rangers, 3-2, on a game-winning single in the ninth inning by Lance Johnson, with Donn Pall getting the win in relief. (southsidesox.com)
Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk played 13 seasons as catcher with the White Sox. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.
photo credit: (National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)
And just to be fair. . . This Day in Detroit Tigers’ History – June 22
June 22, 1941: In their 5-4 victory over Detroit, the Yankees establish a new record by hitting at least one home run in 18 straight contests. Joe DiMaggio’s sixth-inning blast not only breaks the major league mark, previously held by the Tigers, but also continues his own consecutive game hitting streak to 35 games.
DiMaggio went on to set a record with his 56-game hitting streak in 1941 and won nine World Series titles during his 13 years with the New York Yankees.
Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio (not a Tiger, but, hey, it’s Joe DiMaggio) played 13 years with the New York Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.
photo credit: (Biography.com)
