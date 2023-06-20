This Day in White Sox History – June 22

June 22, 1993: On “Carlton Fisk Night,” the veteran set the major league record for games caught, at 2,226. He broke the old record held by Bob Boone. Teammates surrounded Fisk on the field for pregame ceremonies and presented him with a motorcycle that they chipped in and bought for him. The cycle was driven to home plate by Bo Jackson.

The Sox would beat the Rangers, 3-2, on a game-winning single in the ninth inning by Lance Johnson, with Donn Pall getting the win in relief. (southsidesox.com)

Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk played 13 seasons as catcher with the White Sox. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000.

photo credit: (National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)