Time to ‘Sponsor a MHS Senior’ -Banners to Fly this Spring

Example of the 2024 Senior Banner by Megan Schuur Photography

Once again, The Marcellus News is teaming with Megan Schuur Photography to produce banners for the graduating class of Marcellus High School.

The project, which began in 2022 with support from the Marcellus Community Schools and Village of Marcellus, was created to provide individual banners for each graduating senior. Banners of the Top Ten of the Class of 2024 will be displayed on flag poles or other prominent spots in town. Due to the impending streetscape project on Main Street between Centre and Burney streets, the exact locations to display the banners are yet to be determined.

The banners are 2’ x 4’ for the top ten and 2’ x 3’ for the other 39 students. Cost per banner is $40.00. On online form is available for credit card contributions: http://tinyurl.com/227ssf4n

Thanks to the generosity of the community, enough funds were raised in 2022 for that graduating class and the Class of 2023. We hope the community will be as generous this year for the Class of ’24!

For more information or paper form, contact The News at editor@marcellusnews.com

Thank you for your support!

#wildcatpride