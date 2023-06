Todd Hawkins, the man of many caramels, introduces the farm’s new ambassador during First Friday, June 2. Thyra, an old Norse name meaning thunder warrior, came to TJ Hawk’s farm as a rescue in early May. Her badly broken back leg had to be amputated, but like her predecessor, Gizzy, Thyra is a goat-on-the-go. And as fate would have it, Thyra’s birthday is the same as Gizzy’s, May 2.