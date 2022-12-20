Joseph and Rachael Tone are proud to announce the graduation of their son, Gabriel, from Ferris State University. Gabriel graduated with a bachelor’s in business administration and marketing. He was also awarded the academic distinction of placed on the dean’s list. Gabriel worked tirelessly to achieve this success all while raising his three children, Jamison 3, Paisley 2, and Wade 2 months, with his wife Rena. Gabriel also worked full time throughout his academic career. Gabriel will be celebrating his achievement by taking his family to Disney World. Congratulations, Gabriel Tone.