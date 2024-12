Now is the time to add a bow in honor of loved ones to the Marcellus Tree of Remembrance.

Bows are available for a $5.00 donation at Patch & Remington, 115 E. Main, Marcellus. Patch & Remington is open Thursday, 8:00am – 6:00pm, Friday and Saturday, 8:00am – 8:00pm; and Sunday, 8:00am – 12:00pm.

Proceeds will benefit the Marcellus Community Food Pantry.

