Tune-up Your Financial Skills begins Feb. 1

Pastor Donnie Brooks is putting his financial counseling skills to good use during five sessions beginning Saturday, February 1, at the Marcellus United Methodist Church, 197 W. Main Street.

   Brooks, a Credit Union and Personal State-Certified Financial Counselor, is leading the following schedule on the listed Saturdays from 10:00am – 11:30am:

February 1: Budgeting, Saving and Debt Repayment Basics
February 8: Credit Education 
February 15: Ins and Outs of Credit Cards
February 22: Spending Problems
February 29: Funding Higher Education and Training

   The programs are free and open to the public. Donuts and coffee to be provided.

   RSVP to pastordonnieb@outlook.com. All are welcome!

