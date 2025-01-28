Tune-up Your Financial Skills begins Feb. 1

Pastor Donnie Brooks is putting his financial counseling skills to good use during five sessions beginning Saturday, February 1, at the Marcellus United Methodist Church, 197 W. Main Street.
Brooks, a Credit Union and Personal State-Certified Financial Counselor, is leading the following schedule on the listed Saturdays from 10:00am – 11:30am:
February 1: Budgeting, Saving and Debt Repayment Basics
February 8: Credit Education
February 15: Ins and Outs of Credit Cards
February 22: Spending Problems
February 29: Funding Higher Education and Training
The programs are free and open to the public. Donuts and coffee to be provided.
RSVP to pastordonnieb@outlook.com. All are welcome!
