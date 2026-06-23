UMC updates Sunday service schedule beginning July 5

The Marcellus United Methodist Church announces an update to its Sunday worship, effective July 5, 2026. To accommodate the church’s new connection with St. Paul’s UMC in Lawton, the Sunday worship service in Marcellus will now begin at 9:00 am. Everyone is welcome to attend. The worship service is held in the fellowship hall with coffee and treats offered after worship. Any questions may be directed to Pastor Donnie Brooks at 269-550-3093.

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