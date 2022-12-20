VanTilburg Sets Record for Blocks

Senior Brooklyn VanTilburg scored a triple double during the Ladycats’ win over Centreville, December 15. She set a new school record with 16 blocked shots.

by Head Coach Don Price

The girls’ varsity basketball team battled the flu bug all last week, so much so they had to cancel their Tuesday game vs. Bloomingdale. They got well enough to play their only game of the week on Thursday as they traveled to Centreville. The Ladycats jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs closed the gap and tied the game, 8-8 after the first quarter. The second quarter was all Ladycats as they put the defensive clamps down holding Centreville to 5 points while scoring 11 in the stanza to take a 19-13 lead into intermission. The Ladycats came out in the 2nd half and scored the first two baskets to take a 10 point lead, but that evaporated quickly as Centreville put on the defensive pressure forcing the Ladycats into several turnovers. Marcellus scored just enough in the quarter to keep a narrow 27-22 lead going into the final quarter. The Bulldogs made a valiant attempt at a comeback, but Addie Curtis hit two big free throws at the end of the game to seal the victory for the Ladycats, 35-32.

Overall, the Ladycats shot 40% from the field and made 3 out of 4 of their free throws to have a much better night offensively. The girls were also great on the boards collecting 34 defensive rebounds.

Brooklyn Vantilburg led the way with a triple double. She had 16 blocked shots which set a new school record, 14 rebounds and 13 points. Addie Curtis pitched in a career high 8 points, while Olivia Hicks added 6, Talan Hiemstra 4, Clare Flory and Ladora Bet Sargis 2 apiece. Hicks had a good night on the boards with 8 and Flory with 5. Hiemstra and Lily Scoggin had 5 apiece.