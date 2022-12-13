Varsity Cheerleaders Ready to Bring Spirit to the Court

The results are in. Cheerleading Head Coach Kristen Jackson announces the results of last month’s cheerleading tryouts. Bringing spirit to this season’s basketball games are (front row, left to right) Emily Bunch, Miranda, Cropsey, Jordyn Kieszkowski, and Brooke Evans.

Middle row left to right: Alivia Colley, Carlee Osborn, and Alexis Weaver. Back row left to right: Head Coach Kristen jackson, MaKynna Harrison, Chelsea Eaves, and Assistant Coach Lilly Schleben.