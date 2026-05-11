Verlin (Shaky) Bristol, 94, passed away quietly on May 1, 2026, with family at his bedside. Verlin was born to parents Harry and Helen Bristol, in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He married Patricia Anne Rogers, on June 7, 1952, in Rockford, Illinois. After graduating from Medford High School (Wis) in 1949, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 20 years, including tours in Vietnam, as well as traveling to over fifty countries. He retired as Master Sergeant (MSgt), a senior non-commissioned officer position, as a Flight Engineer on C-130 Troop Carriers.

After retiring from the Air Force in 1969, the family moved to Jones, Michigan, to be near extended family. He worked for several years at Continental Can Company and Three Rivers Tool, in Three Rivers, Mi, and at Conn Instruments in Elkhart, Ind. After raising their five children, Shaky and Pat moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he worked for Old Pueblo Traders, until he finally retired. In his mid-fifties, he picked up the game of golf. He loved his golf. Golfing with his buddies and spending afternoons at the Tucson American Legion Post were his favorite pastimes. In 2005 when Shaky retired from civilian work, and he and Pat returned to Marcellus, Mi. Shaky quickly regained his regular spot at his favorite establishment, the Friendly Tavern, in Jones. A spot he maintained for the next 20 years. It was like he never left.

He was a “lifetime member” of the Marcellus VFW, Tucson DAV, The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), and the Edwardsburg American Legion. He was also a long-time member of the Three Rivers Eagles. “Shaky” kept himself busy volunteering and has received numerous awards for his dedication to volunteer service with the military and civilian organizations that provide for our military service members and their families.

Shaky was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia, who passed away in 2019. Also preceding him were a daughter in law, Hazel (Randy) Rogers, 4 sisters and a brother: Yvonne (Harold) Neumueller, Harriett Savicool, Bonita Thompson, Charlotte (Olin) Rifenberg, and Richard (Nancy) Bristol. Shaky is survived by his five children, Randy (Hazel) Rogers, Sandy (Bruce) Derby, Danny (Sherri) Bristol, Lanny (Debra) Bristol, Candy (Floyd) Warren, and his youngest sister Janet (Bill) Hartman. Also surviving are 4 of Patricia’s siblings in Wisconsin. Shaky and Pat have 13 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Memorials contributions may be made to the Marcellus VFW in Shaky’s honor. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 11, 2026, with visitation from 10:00am to the time of service at 11:30am at Family First Funeral & Cremation Services, 52780 M-40 Marcellus, MI 49067. Interment with military honors will take place following the service at 2:00pm at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. A Celebration of Life will take place at 4pm at the Friendly Tavern in Jones, MI.

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