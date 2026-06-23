VFW M60 tank makes way for additional parking

Tony Ruacho, left, and veteran tank crewman Jerry Vanderhoff had the honor, Wednesday, June 17, of helping move the M60 Battle Tank at VFW Post #4054. The move, just a few feet to the east and a scooch to the south, gives the post two addtional parking spots. – News Photo

In its ongoing efforts to better serve the community, VFW Post #4054 nudged the M60 Battle Tank that overlooks M-40 a few feet to the east and a tad to the south adding two parking spaces.

So, who do you call when you need to move a 54 ton tank? A community good guy with big equipment.

Tony Ruacho, on the tank, gives Dean McKenzie the go-ahead to move the tank. – News Photo

Dean McKenzie rolled up in his big John Deere and with the aide of Post members and volunteers got the job done quickly and efficiently.

Once the stabilizing pieces of concrete were removed from in front of the tracks, which, by the way, were found to be functional, the big old John Deere gently pulled it forward.

Before the move was possible, it was necessary to rotate the 105mm main gun in order to hook up to the Deere. Who are you going to call to accomplish that task? Veteran tank crewman Jerry Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff hopped up, shimmied in and, just guessing here, manually rotated the turret housing the gun. The turret was traditionally rotated with an electric-hydraulic power system, but since the tank hasn’t been fired up in some time, there is a manual handcrank for emergencies or silent operations.

After the tank was moved eastward, it was agreed that it wasn’t quite center on the concrete slab. With a “little bit more” here and a “little bit more” there, McKenzie got it centered to once again hold a protective stance on the south side of the Village.

Making final adjustments to the placement of the VFW’s M60 Battle Tank

Once the move was complete, Ruacho had the honor of rotating eastward the turret and main gun under Vanderhoff’s supervision.

The close inspection revealed another task that needed to be performed. It was one dirty tank and really needed a wash.

So, who are you going to call to wash a tank? Dean McKenzie, local good guy, who happens to own a functioning fire truck.

Sprucing up the M60 tank courtesy of Dean McKenzie’s firetruck – Photo credit: Nancy McKenzie

It’s moved, it’s clean, and the Post has two more parking spots for members and guests.

And the fellas had a jolly good time. . .

Tony Ruacho, left, with Larry Romig who spearheaded moving the tank to make way for additional parking. Two more of our local good guys. . . – News Photo

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