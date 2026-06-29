Village of Marcellus Continues Housing Rehabilitation Efforts, Bringing More Than $1.4 Million in Community Investment

Village and Third-Party Administrative staff meet with Michigan State Housing Development Authority staff for initial round closeouts. Pictured from left to right: Village Manager Jacqueline Terrill, MSHDA Manager Adam Holcomb, Chris Nofsinger, Sarah Ayers, MSHDA Specialist Juli Chant, Seth Carlson.

The Village of Marcellus continues making progress on local housing rehabilitation efforts through the federally funded CHILL (CDBG Housing Improving Local Livability) program and the state-funded MI Neighborhood program.

Over the past several years, these programs have brought more than $1.4 million in economic investment into the community, including approximately $1.3 million dedicated directly to critical home repairs and rehabilitation projects. The investment has helped residents address health and safety concerns, improve energy efficiency, and remain safely housed in their homes.

Village Council Trustee Sarah Engstrom highlighted the impact the programs have had on local homeowners: “This is an amazing opportunity for Village residents. Homeownership can be daunting and improvements can get pushed to the wayside. Whether it be funding, not knowing who to call, or where to even start the process. We are fortunate to have such a compassionate team working on getting people started and set up with highly qualified and skilled local contractors. From start to finish, Sarah Ayers, Seth Carlson and Chris Nofsinger have done an exceptional job. We are lucky to have them assisting homeowners towards healthier and more energy-efficient homes.”

Recent rehabilitation work completed through the programs has included:

• Roof replacements

• HVAC improvements

• Plumbing and electrical repairs

• Accessibility improvements

These projects have been made possible through strong collaboration between the Village of Marcellus, MSHDA, local contractors, building inspection staff, and the third-party administration team consisting of Sarah Ayers, Chris Nofsinger, and Seth Carlson. The team emphasized the importance of these partnerships, noting that the work would not be possible without the support of skilled local contractors and the leadership of Brian Lamoreaux in guiding building inspections and helping develop effective scopes of work. They also highlighted the broader community effort behind the program, recognizing the role of local institutions and organizations—including the Marcellus News, the school system, the Marcellus Library, churches, the Post Office, area businesses, and the VFW—in helping spread awareness and connect residents to available resources.

As the CHILL and MI Neighborhood programs near completion, the Village is already preparing for the next phase of housing investment through MI Neighborhood 2.0.

Village Manager Jacqueline Terrill added: “Over the past two years, the Village of Marcellus has implemented three housing rehabilitation programs, bringing an overall economic impact of over $1.4 million into the community. This includes $1.3 million directly invested into critical home repairs to help our residents to stay in their homes, alongside the necessary program administration to support these multi-year efforts. With the CHILL and MI Neighborhood programs nearing completion, the Village has begun work on a new MI Neighborhood 2.0 program. Project planning and homeowner meetings are now moving into implementation phase, with additional homeowner meetings and project planning already underway for the next round of homes.”

Village and Township residents interested in learning more about the program or determining eligibility are encouraged to contact the team: Email: chill49067@gmail.com. Phone: 269-290-1276. Website: chill49067.my.canva.site

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