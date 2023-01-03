Village of Marcellus Council Proceedings – Special Meeting – ML Newly Elected Officials

December 15, 2022

President Irwin called the special meeting, for the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Newly Elected Officials training, of the Marcellus Village Council to order at 6:00 p.m. on December 15, 2022, at the Marcellus Village Hall Council Room. Trustees present: Markle, Engstrom, Welburn, Oswalt, Haley. Trustee Webb arrived at 6:05 p.m.

Agenda

Motion by Oswalt, supported by Engstrom, to approve the agenda as presented. Ayes: All. Nays: None. Motion carried.

MML Virtual Newly Elected Officials Training via Zoom

Village Council members attended the virtual Newly Elected Officials Training provided by the MML via Zoom in the Village Council chambers. There was no discussion regarding Village business and there were no decisions made during the training session.

Adjournment

Motion by Welburn, supported by Oswalt, to adjourn at 8:11 p.m. Ayes: All. Nays: None. Motion passed.

Jacqueline A. Terrill

Village Clerk

Dennis Irwin

Village President