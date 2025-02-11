Volinia Township 2025 Notice of Board of Review

TOWNSHIP OF VOLINIA

2025 NOTICE OF BOARD OF REVIEW

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Review will meet at the Township Hall located at the corner of Goodenough Rd. and Marcellus Hwy, Marcellus, MI, to examine and review the 2025 assessment roll. The board will convene on the following dates for the hearing of appeals of assessments or taxable values, poverty exemptions, parcel classification appeals and/or current year qualified agricultural denials:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 6:30 pm Organizational Meeting

Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Thursday, March 13, 2025, 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

And on such additional days as required to hear all persons who have given notice of the desire to be heard until assessment rolls have been revised, corrected and approved.

APPEALS ARE HEARD ON FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS; letter appeals will be accepted and must be received no later than 5:00 pm the Friday before the first appeal hearing.

Tentative ratios and estimated multipliers for 2025 are as follows:

Agricultural 39.28% 1.2729

Commercial 42.35% 1.1806

Industrial 48.52% 1.0305

Residential 47.21% 1.0591

Personal Property 50.00% 1.0000

Tentative equalization factor of 1.0000 for all classes is expected after completion of Board of Review.

Chris Brooks, Supervisor Volinia Township

Kevin Harris, Assessor Volinia Township

Volinia Township Board Meetings are open to all without regard to race, color, national origin, sex or disability.

American with Disabilities (ADA) Notice

The township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seven (7) days’ notice to Volinia Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Volinia Township by writing or calling.

Volinia Township Clerk

55534 Penn Rd.

Cassopolis, MI 49031

269-646-3373

###