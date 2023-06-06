Watch out World: the MHS Class of 2023 is on its way!

Best mortarboard:

Jacob Adams wins the prize for best mortarboard design for the Class of ‘23. Adams’ cosmic scrolling sign proclaimed his name and post high school destination: United States Space Force. Adams was one of only 500 recruits nationwide selected to serve in the Space Force.

The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019 when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law (with bi-partisan support), creating the first new branch of the armed services in 73 years. They serve across the globe, working 24/7 to design, acquire, field, test, operate, and defend the critical space systems the nation, and the world, rely upon. (spaceforce.mil)