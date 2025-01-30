February 12, 1942 ~ January 28, 2025

Wayne Lee Sonnevil, a cherished father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2025, at Bronson Commons in Mattawan, MI. Born on February 12, 1942, Wayne lived a life filled with love and purpose. On November 30, 1963, he married Carol Ann Bloss in Swartz Creek, MI. Together they shared nearly 58 years of marriage before her death on September 16, 2021.

Wayne is survived by his four loving sons, Scott Sonnevil, Eric (Katherine) Sonnevil, Carl (Shelly) Sonnevil, and Ed (Ronetta) Sonnevil. He was also the proud grandfather to 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy. Wayne is remembered by his siblings, John (Pat) Sonnevil and Laureen Pries. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Jeffries; and his beloved wife, Carol Sonnevil, who he cherished deeply.

Wayne found joy in fishing and gardening, activities that reflected his love for nature and the simple pleasures of life. His warm spirit and dedication to his family will be missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, beginning at 11:30 am at Poe Cemetery in Jones, MI with Rev. Brent Robinson officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Family First Funeral & Cremation Services 52780 M-40 Marcellus, MI 49067. Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory to the charity of their choice.

