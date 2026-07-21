Welcome to The Farmstead! Jake’s expands into Dowagiac

Nick Seelye welcomes you to The Farmstead by Jake’s Country Meats, 57470 M-51, Dowagiac. The Farmstead expands Jake’s tradition of offering pasture raised meats and locally sourced goods. – News Photo

Jake’s Country Meats held a soft-opening of The Farmstead in Dowagiac over the weekend. The new retail location at 57470, M-51, offers Jake’s signature pasture-raised meats, plus seasonal produce, pantry staples, ice cream and dairy, locally sourced goods, and a good cup of Joe.

The Farmstead by Jake’s Country Meats, now open on M-51, Dowagiac, just past Cass Family Clinic and before Imperial Furniture. –News Photo

For 28 years, Jake’s has built a reputation for quality meats and farm products through seasonal farmers’ markets in the Chicagoland area and St. Joseph, Michigan, and supplying products to restaurants and retail stores. Jake’s also offers self-serve shopping at The Meat Shed at the farm’s headquarters on Decatur Road north of Dutch Settlement. They now offer nationwide shipping.

Jake’s was born in 1998 thanks to the foresight and fortitude of Nate and Lou Ann Robsinson who represent the sixth generation of farming. The Robinson’s now own and operate the farm with the seventh generation, daughter and son-in-law Renee and Nick Seelye.

The Farmstead is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am – 9pm. The Meat Shed on Decatur Road is open daily from 10am-7pm.

For more information, visit Jake’s online at jakescountrymeats.com .

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