Welcome to the jungle, freshmen! Wildcat Marching Band gears up for Festival Season

Incoming members of the MHS Wildcat Marching Band got a jump start on Band Camp during Freshman Basics, July 31.

New members are, back row left to right, Bryson Proffitt, Callen Breseman, Stanley Drauch, Levi Kruger, Camden Mikel, Grayson Reynolds, Jashonne Robinson, Bear Woodhouse, Austin Vickery and Jesse Sylvester.

Front row, left to right, Allison Earl, Emmalynn Wright, Alaina Jansen, Tanner Cornwell, Mayson Snodderly and Payton Courtney. Kneeling: Katy Essex, Director of Bands.

Band camp for the entire band is Monday – Friday, August 10 – 14. See more in this week’s Band Notes. -News Photo

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