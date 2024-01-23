Wildcat Wrestling News

The LadyCat Grapplers at at the Lady Falcon Open, Birmingham, January 19. Pictured left to right: Coach Andy Crawley, Memory Sylvester, 4th place; Carlee Osborn, 1st Place; Gabriella Allen, 2nd Place; and Coach Bruce Allen.

MHS Varsity Wrestling Coach Sam Adams reports a great weekend for the Wildcats beginning Friday, January 19. On Friday the girls traveled to the eastside of the state to compete at the Lady Falcon Open hosted by Wyle E. Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan, 2 1/2 hours away. The wrestlers walked away with some hardware. Great showing by all of our LadyCat Grapplers! Adams thanks Coaches Bruce Allen and Andrew Crawley, and team driver Mr. Andy Evans.

Placing at the event were: 1st Carlee Osborn , 2nd Gabriella Allen , and 4th Memory Sylvester.

On Saturday, January 20, Marcellus hosted the annual Wildcat Invitational. Another great turnout, a huge thank you to all the participating teams, officials, and our wrestling community. The boys also walked away with some hardware today as well.

1st Nate Irwin

1st Marvin Jones

2nd Brock Woodhouse