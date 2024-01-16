Wildcats Fall to Rangers at Home and Away

Sopohomore Jamarion Robinson makes his way to the bucket past Cassopolis’ Lucas Williams, on Tuesday, January 9. Robinson scored 20 points during the game.

The Cassopolis Rangers came to town, Tuesday, January 9, with just a bit more gas in the tank than the Wildcats.

In the opening game, the ‘Cats JV outscored the Rangers in the first half, 16-8 and 14-13, but Cass kept it close enough in the second half to take the contest into overtime with the score tied at 52 apiece. Despite a game total of 20-points each from Marcellus’ Cale Hackenberg and Jamarion Robinson, the younger Rangers squeaked out the win, 59-56. No other Wildcat reached double figures, however, Matt Lehew tossed in 6, with Martelle Enright and Zade Tyszka each contributing 5. Tyszka led the team in rebounds with 8, followed by Hackenberg and Robinson with seven apiece. Enright was credited with six steals. The JV is now 4-4 on the season.

Freshman Cale Hackenberg brings the ball down the court with #24 Martelle Enright right behind during the JV’s overtime loss to Cass, Tuesday, January 9. Hackenberg scored 20 points in the contest.

JV ‘Cats on defense, left to right, #12 Cale Hackenberg, #34 Zade Tyszka, #10 Matt Lehew, and #40 Jamarion Robinson.

The Varsity ‘Cats went neck-and-neck with the Rangers through three quarters and were down by four when Cassopolis took over in the fourth scoring 22 to Marcellus’ 8. The Rangers went home the victors, 71-53.

Junior Beau Ferguson dominated the scoring for Marcellus with 20 points, followed by 9 from Nate Mihills, 8 from Parker Adams, 7 from freshman Abram Coffey, 6 from Quinton Tone, and 3 from Dawsen Lehew. Despite the loss, Marcellus did an admirable job of staying out of foul trouble throughout the game. The Varsity is now 2-6 on the season.

The girls’ varsity traveled to Cassopolis, Tuesday, January 9, where the Rangers took the ‘W,’ 53-19. Ladora Bet Sargis scored six points, with Sophia Affrieso and Emma Melendez each contributing four. The Ladycats’ record is now 2-4 on the season.

All teams were to travel to Bangor Friday, January 12, but Mother Nature had other plans. The games have been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at Bangor, with the JV starting at 4:30pm.

The Lawrence Tigers come to town Friday, January 19, with the JV tip-off at 4:45pm, girls’ varsity at 6:00pm, followed by the boys varsity. The last time the boys varsity squared off against Lawrence was in the district championship game last March, which the Tigers won 47-44. As of this writing, both teams have identical records this season. Should be quite the game! Fan support is always appreciated.

The KVCC match-up against Lake Michigan College, featuring MHS grads Brooklyn Vantilburg and Allie Daugherty also fell victim to Michigan's winter weather. The game originally scheduled for January 12 has been rescheduled to Monday, January 22, 5:30pm, at KVCC.