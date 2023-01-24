A well deserved ‘way-to-go’ to the Marcellus Boys Varsity Basketball team on their win over visiting Delton Kellogg, Monday, January 23, 62-49. No stats are available to The News at this time (if anyone is willing to submit the boys’ stats and summary after the games, we would greatly appreciate it), however, it was just one heck of a game.

These young men deserve so much credit – and crowd support – for the effort they put into playing this season. Monday’s game was even at the half and back and forth during the third, but they poured it on in the fourth leaving the Panthers pounded.

You see, there are only eight players on the Varsity roster, six of whom are the active roster. (Two of the eight, Christian Klusman and Austin Hartford are also on the Junior Varsity roster.) Six. Count ‘em, six. For those unfamiliar with basketball, a team consists of five players on the floor at one time. Five out of six. There is little if any rest for any of them throughout a game. Even Steph Curry and LeBron get to catch their breaths on occasion.

True, they are teenagers, but, holy cow, teens can get winded, too. But these Wildcats have stepped up to that challenge. When they’re on their game, these ‘Cats play a fast-paced, really fast, well-coordinated game. Did I say they’re fast? I can only imagine their cardio-vascular systems. . .

The Big Six, Dawsen Lehew, Nate Mihills, Parker Adams, Quinton Tone, Beau Ferguson and Yona Goodlow, played exceptionally well Monday. Tone has really stepped up in points production and the maturity evident in sophomores Adams and Goodlow help make for effective communication on the floor. Big Beau Ferguson, tough on the inside and anywhere you need him, Dawsen Lehew, the team’s everyman, and Nate “from a mile out” Mihills, are – as I said as the season began – fun to watch. As long as they stay healthy, focused, and out of foul trouble.

True, the team has had some big losses this year. And that’s going to happen when you’re slim on bodies, but they’re going to get some wins this season, too. The “W’s” might not all be on the scoreboard, but in team and individual development.

All four teams will be in action on Friday, February 17, during the MHS Homecoming activities. Girls JV will start at 4:30pm followed by the boys JV at 6pm. The Ladycats tip-off in the Varsity gym at 6:00pm, followed by the Wildcats at approximately 7:30pm. Community support is greatly appreciated whether you have a student currently in school or not.