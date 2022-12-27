Wildcats Photo Highlights – The Starting Five

-Megan Schuur Photography
Junior Dawsen Lehew combines speed and dexterity when bringing the ball into home territory during the ‘Cats home contest against Centreville, December 16.
Junior Nate “From a Mile Out” Mihills has found his three point range this season. Here he goes after a three during the ‘Cats game vs. Centreville.
Sophomore Parker Adams is effectively playing a focused, controlled game this season. Here he muscles his way to the hoop against Centreville. And, yes, he drew the foul.
Sophomore Beau Ferguson, tough on defense and sharp on offense, leaves little room for this Centreville Bulldog.
Sophomore Yona Goodlow is proving his worth at the varsity level this season on both offense and defense. The Wildcats have some breathing room over the holidays and will be back in action January 17.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.