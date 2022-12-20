Wildcats Scoreboard

JV/Varsity Scoreboard

Ladycats

Thursday December 15, 2022 at Centreville

Varsity: Marcellus 35 Centreville 32

JV: Marcellus 31 Centreville 25

Monday, December 19, 2022 at Gobles

Varsity: Gobles 51 Marcellus 17

JV: Marcellus 37 Gobles 17

Wildcats

Friday December 16, 2022 vs Centreville @ Home

Varsity: Centreville 82 Marcellus 24

JV: Centreville 55 Marcellus 16

Monday, December 19, 2022 vs Gobles @ Home

Varsity: Marcellus 52 Gobles 51

JV: Gobles 65 Marcellus 24

Middle School Scoreboard

Middle School Boys Basketball

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Decatur

7th grade won 33-22 to end their season with a 7-4 record.

8th grade won 28-24 in OT and ended their season

with a 10-1 record.

Thank you to 7th grade Head Coach Christian Hutson

and volunteer assistance coach Josh Jansen.

Also, thank you, to 8th grade Head Coach Tyler Coffey

and volunteer assistant coaches Cassie Coffey