Wildcats Scoreboard

JV/Varsity Scoreboard
Ladycats
Thursday December 15, 2022 at Centreville
Varsity: Marcellus 35 Centreville 32
JV: Marcellus 31 Centreville 25
Monday, December 19, 2022 at Gobles
Varsity: Gobles 51 Marcellus 17
JV: Marcellus 37 Gobles 17
Wildcats
Friday December 16, 2022 vs Centreville @ Home
Varsity: Centreville 82 Marcellus 24
JV: Centreville 55 Marcellus 16
Monday, December 19, 2022 vs Gobles @ Home
Varsity: Marcellus 52 Gobles 51
JV: Gobles 65 Marcellus 24
Middle School Scoreboard
Middle School Boys Basketball
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Decatur
7th grade won 33-22 to end their season with a 7-4 record.
8th grade won 28-24 in OT and ended their season
with a 10-1 record.
Thank you to 7th grade Head Coach Christian Hutson
and volunteer assistance coach Josh Jansen.
Also, thank you, to 8th grade Head Coach Tyler Coffey
and volunteer assistant coaches Cassie Coffey
