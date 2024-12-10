Wildcats send Raiders home with two losses on December 6

Senior Parker Adams goes up for two over Decatur’s Brayden Avery in the ‘Cats win over the Raiders. Adams led the scoring with 19 points. -photo courtesy of Amberly Ware Photography

The Decatur Raiders came to town, Friday, December 6, and went home with their third straight loss thanks to the Wildcats.



The 55-31 win for Marcellus was not quite as quick and easy as the final score may indicate. The scoring was stingy in the first half with the ‘Cats outscoring the senior-less Raiders in the first and second, 12-7 and 12-8, respectively, making the score at halftime 24-15 in Marcellus’ favor.



One never knows which team will come out of the locker room after a first half of relatively low scoring, some foul issues, and the varsity veterans working out strategy with three, newly permanent prominent varsity playmakers.



The Wildcats chose to come out smokin’ behind the trio of starters Parker Adams, Beau Ferguson, both seniors, and sophomore Abram Coffey. They showed the rhythm, speed, ball handling, and communication that sets up both outside and inside shots. Oh, yes, did I have a smile on my face. . . The boys are back in town. . .

Junior Jamarion Robinson makes his way past Decatur’s Keagan Cropsey during the Wildcats’ 55-31 win over the Raiders -photo courtesy of Amberly Ware Photography



The ‘Cats overwhelmed the Raiders in the third quarter outscoring them 21-3, then added 10 more points in the fourth to Decatur’s 13.



Adams led the scoring with 19 points, Ferguson contributed 5 and Coffey tossed in 13. Adding to the final score were junior Jamarion Robinson with 6 points and sophomore Cale Hackenberg with 4, while Adam Bates, Ben Adams, Yona Goodlow, and Aiden Cadwell added two apiece. Ferguson racked up five steals and three assists. Adams and Coffey each grabbed three steals.

The ‘Cats face a tough schedule before winter break: White Pigeon, December 10; Hartford, December 17, and did we mention Swanwick is coming to town with his fellow Centreville Bulldogs, Thursday, December 12. The ‘Cats would appreciate a loud crowd!

The boys JV also defeated Decatur, December 6, with a score of 42-29. Zade Tyszka was top scorer with 14 points, followed by Martelle Enright with 10, Gage Rumsey with six, Javonne Robinson and Tim Henseler each tossed in 4, while Brae Newcomb and Jakob Huber contributed two apiece.

Junior Martelle Enright goes for two of his 10 points in the JV team’s 42-29 victory over the visiting Decatur Raiders, December 6. -News Photo

Sophomore Brae Newcomb makes the play for two while Decatur’s Adam Featherstone looks on.

-News Photo

As an aside, Henseler and Huber are two of Marcellus’ exchange students from Germany and they have shown that they are in it to win it. . . A great addition to the ‘Cats lineup.

###